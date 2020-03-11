Team ex-coach of “Shakhtar” refused to fly to the match of the Europa League with Sevilla

Italian “Roma” refused to fly in the first match of 1/8 finals of the Europa League with Sevilla, which because of the threat of the spread of coronavirus was to be held at the stadium “Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan” in an empty stadium.

The reason for the cancellation of the trip was that the plane the team of ex-Pitmen’s head coach Paulo Fonseca (pictured) has not allowed a touchdown in Spain, the press service of the club of Rome. In Roma noted that detailed comments will give UEFA.

It is reported that the Spanish government had previously restricted flights to Italy. In this regard, there was information that the “Roma” from Italy will fly to Portugal and from there by bus to get to Seville.

Currently in Italy there were more than 10 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus, the number of victims per day increased from 631 to 463, recovered 1004 people. In Spain the number of people infected with coronavirus has exceeded two thousand people, 47 people died.

Note that because of the epidemic of the coronavirus suspended in the Italian League and meeting in the Championships of Spain, France and Germany will be without spectators. In addition, quarantine is declared in Ukraine, and Shakhtar will play the European Cup meeting in Wolfsburg in front of empty stands. .

Photo of FC “Roma”

