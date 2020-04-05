Teammate Zinchenko “lit” in the quarantine confused: had to apologize (photos)

Defender “Manchester city”, which is the Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko, and England’s Kyle Walker got caught in a scandal.

As it became known to newspaper The Sun, the player, being in isolation in the house, which takes in Cheshire for 10 thousand dollars a month (weekly wages of the defender in Manchester city is 135 thousand dollars), invited each other and caused the two girls of easy virtue — 21-the summer student of Louise McNamara and 24-year-old Brazilian. The Walker tried to hide his identity, claiming to be a kind of Kai, but then a friend of Kyle still blabbed about who really is the so-called “Cai”. About it later told Louise McNamara. As noted by the girl, she had the Walker in the house for about three and a half hours and left late in the night, getting together with “the workmate” £ 2200 in cash ($2,700).

21-year-old Louise McNamara

It is noteworthy that the next day the player has recorded a video message to fans, urging them to stay home, wash hands thoroughly and worry about their health. When the truth about the sex party became public, Kyle has already made an apology.

“I offer a public apology for what he did. I am well aware that, as a professional football player are role model. So I want to apologize to my family, friends, club, fans and the General public for what has failed them. Currently, there are heroes who are vital to society, and I sought to help support and emphasize their amazing sacrifice and saving work in his video. My actions are the exact opposite of what I had to do that during isolation, “said Walker, whose transfer value is $ 54 million.

.

