Tears of Monetica joke Potap: memorable than the last broadcast “fights” with “Golos the country-10”

Broadcast “1+1” was released the latest episode of the vocal battles of the tenth season of the popular project “Golos Krainy”. As a result, the teams of trainers remained at the eight vocalists who will continue to fight for the main prize — a victory in the show.

Trainers anniversary season — Tina Karol, Dan, Dima Monatic, Potap and Nastya Kamensky.

— My team are leaders — sure Tina.

— I will create the strongest seasons the team has no doubt Dan Balan.

Fights start command of Potap and Nastya Kamenskikh. On the stage of “the Voice” in the vocal clash, the singing the IT-schnick Max Perepelitsa and the representative of the younger generation RnB music Yegor Sugakov.

— The winning Captain in this project will bring it I — said Yegor Sahakov. — Everyone calls Maxim sexy it specialist, sexy but today I will!

The boys performed the famous hit of The Weekend Call out my name.

— It was great! — recognized Monatic. — Maxim, you were in his place — I am for you!

Tina gave voice to Egor.

— You struck me — said Nastya and I voted for maxima. It was supported by Potap. Maxim Perepelitsa is left in the project.

Yegor Sugakov left the show.

Fighting continued team Dan Balan — duet resident of Minsk, survivors of domestic violence, Alexandra Grupy and student from China Xu Chuan yuna.

I’m sorry that my relatives are unable to come to me, said Xu Chuang, not holding back tears. — I want to support them with a song. I must go on, whatever happens.

— Now would be a dud! promised Dan Balan.

The pair performed their hit Potap and Nastya Kamenskih “Trimy”, and all the trainers began to dance.

— Xu, you managed to perfectly capture the emotions — admitted Nastya Kamensky and went on stage to sing the chorus along with the participants.

Dima Monatic is also supported by Xu.

— Sasha, you surprised me, — admitted Dan Balan. — It’s hard to make a choice. Before the performance I thought I would give your voice Xu. But you both really cool.

Dan Balan left in the team Xu. Alexander Gorup left the show.

The team of Tina Karol presented a Duo of folk singer Ulyana Gorbachev and lawyer Roman Club.

— The tenth season is a battle of generations, — said Roman. We will prove that Ukrainian folk songs could sound stylish and cool.

Participants performed an old song “Oh there on the Hori”.

— That’s magic! — could not resist Dan Balan. — Juliana, I see you in the finals!

Potapov gave his voice to the Novel.

— I love you both, but then with me is Juliana, thought Tina.

Roman Club left the project.

The team learned that Mantica presented a Duo of Lviv resident Tony Owls, which were able to overcome anorexia, and children’s home Sergey Ashapatov.

— It is a great responsibility to sing the famous song on the stage “Voice”, — admitted Sergey.

First the project sounded a hit Samsara. Song made cry of Monetica Dima and Tina Karol. Tonya couldn’t even finish singing the last line.

They sounded so great, — said Tina. — I can’t break this Duo.

— Stay with people who appreciate you for who you are, — said Tonya, calling the reason for his coming on the show.

— Nobody on my team more mentally couldn’t pass this song, admitted Dima Monatic. With me will go on Sergey.

Tonya Owl “stole” a team of Potap and Nastya Kamenskih.

The team of Tina Karol presented a Duo of 16-year-old Vitali ox, which has experienced bullying from their peers because of the appearance, and 25-year-old Xenia Boogie — street musician.

I want to show myself even better, — said Xenia. — Project opened my other life. This school, and I am grateful to Tina that she gave me the chance.

On stage, the participants sang the song Hurts Wonderful life.

— I love this song, — said Dan. But, to be honest, you both failed.

Find freedom on the stage — it is possible to learn over the years — supported by the participants of Tina Karol. — You I both liked it, I’m proud of you.

Tina left in the team of Vitaly. Ksenia bug left the project.

The command of Potap and Nastya Kamensky presented a Duo of Tatiana Nici, which came to support his father, the singer and 16-year-old Karina Balashova.

— When you beat women, they do it to death, — said Tatiana. For me “the Voice” is the first step in the career of the true artist.

The Duo introduced the hit God is a woman.

— What beauty! — recognized Dan Balan. — It was very hot.

Dima Monatic voted Karin. Supported the girl and Tina.

Participation in the project continued Karina Balashova. Tatiana Nici left the show.

The command of Potap and Nastya Kamensky presented a Duo of Yulia Korobko, who has experienced bullying, and the singing of the footballer Vakhtang Vakhtangishvili.

— On the project I became stronger and not let anyone hurt you anymore, — said Julia. — Want to prove to my coaches that I’m a fighter.

The pair performed their hit “do Not love me brains”.

Dima Monatic and Tina voted for Julia.

Potapov went on stage again and sang along with the guys of the hit. The team have Julia Korobko.

Vakhtang Vakhtangishvili left the project.

I’m going out a winner, — said Vakhtang. — During the project I wrote the album — you inspired me.

The team Dan Balan fought Anastasia Balog and Anne Bespalova.

— I’m waiting for the development of the novel, Tina and Dan Balan, ‘said Anya. — We sing the favorite song of our coach — “Let her go”.

— It was a gentle female Duo, — said Tina. But more than music was Anastasia. Anya, what is this group of fans — Dantina?

— We collect money for your with this wedding, ‘answered the girl surprised the artist.

I’m glad we got the magic, said Ana Dan Balan. But I keep going on with Nastya.

Anna Bespalova left the project.

The team learned that Mantica presented a Duo — Melun Pass and the actor’s theatre of Ruslan Opanasenko.

— It will be a sensation for the whole room — confidently said Ruslan. We will beat all the records in social networks.

The Duo introduced the hit All for us, and the coaches applauded them standing.

— It’s brilliant, — I could not resist Dan Balan. — You are real! Your feelings in every part of my body. Me a bit more like Ruslan.

Tina voted Melun.

— It’s a difficult choice, — has told Dima Monatic. — Melun, you’re special. I want you to work, you go further.

Ruslan Opanasenko left the project.

The command of Potap and Nastya Kamensky presented a Duo of models Catherine Steury and librarian Anne Borovskoy.

— Main stage — the place where I’m supposed to be in this life, — admitted Anna.

Hit “everytime” was first performed on “the Voice.”

Dan Balan voted Ana. Dima Monatic decided to refrain from choosing. Potap and Nastya left in his team Ekaterina Stepura. Anna Borkowska left the project.

The men’s Duo of Alexander calenda and Marco receipts presented the team learned that Montika.

— I am not afraid of anything, — said Alexander. — I have confidence in myself.

The Duo performed their hit former member of project Born “Know”. The artist was in the room, and then came on stage to sing the verse together with the participants. Born gave his voice to Alexander.

Tina voted for Marco.

— Marco, are you ready artist, — said Dima Monatic. — Alexander, I want you opened, so go on with you.

Marco Kvytok “stole” in your team Tina.

The team of Tina Karol presented a participant of the 9th season of “the Voice” Olga Balanchuk and Anna Trubetskaya from Minsk.

The competition stirs in me the spirit of competition, — admitted Anna. I got in the team of Tina coveted last spot. Now we want to win.

The Duo performed their hit Sweet dreams.

— Very cool room and different characters, — said Dan and gave his vote to Anna.

— Olga, you have a rare voice — Alto, — said Tina. But Ani performance at the blind auditions still gives me chills. You’re coming with me further.

Olga Balanchuk left the project.

The command of Potap and Nastya Kamensky presented a duet of the singer from the restaurant Daniel of Salem Alena, Krotenko and vocal coach Olesya of leichenko.

— I will fight to the last, — said Olesya.

The girls performed the song Tina Karol “No rain”.

Dan Balan gave his voice to the wheels, and Tina — Allen. In command of Potap and Nastya Kamenskih left Olesea leichenko. Alain Krutenko left the show.

After the scandal team Dan Balan left the vocalist of the Russian band “Leningrad” Vasilisa Starshova. So the “fights” came a trio: Christina Karabanov, actress Karina Orbeliani, singer Tamara Baluk.

I just can’t give it up, ‘said Tamara. — For the sake of their two children.

The trio performed their hit Bad romance & In the shadows.

— When Dan grows up, he will be a great producer, — joked the captain.

Tina gave the vote to Christine.

— It was a unique case, ‘said Dan. — I’m moving on with Christina and Tamara.

Karina Orbeliani left the show.

— When I say no, I gracefully take a hit, — said Karina, standing on the stage. But today I will allow myself tears because of such a cool project I have in life. I’d like to sing now with Tina Karol. You just space!

The last in the team Dima Montica came to the duel star Atlas, who suffered a stroke, and the cleaning lady circus Asya Khoroshun.

— Everyone wants to go further, but both — music, — said Asya.

Hit Havana made me dance the whole room.

Dan Balan gave his voice to ACE, saying that it has some zest. Nastya gave voice to Zoryana.

— You raised the whole room, and it’s worth it, — admitted Dima Monatic. — Then more willing to go Ah.

Zoryana Atlas left the project.

Closed the air members of team Tina Karol — officer APU Basil Protsyuk and the girl with the powerful voice of Olga Miller. Before going on stage the girl had a panic attack, but she still found the strength to speak.

The Duo amazed the audience with emotional and sincere performance of the song Scriabin “SPI sobi sama.”

— Olya, I believed every word — said Dan.

Nastya Kamensky voted Olga.

You are going to be together, Vasiliy and Olga, admitted Tina. — The way the scene is very thorny. Next to me is Olga.

Basil Protsiuk left the project.

— The mood at me before going on stage was the combat, — admitted “FACTS” Olga Miller. — Of course, it was a little bit nervous, emotional and experiential, but is the normal state before the performances. But just before going on stage I felt unwell. Began numb hands and feet. Well, my partner immediately called doctors, who are always on duty on the set. They reassured — it was a leap in blood pressure. This situation can happen to anyone. A little when the feeling, I came on the scene. Very grateful to Bob for his support, once again, convinced that “everything turns out for the best.”

