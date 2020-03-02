Tears of Tina Karol and Dan Balan and recognition: the highlights of the most dramatic live “Voice…

On the TV channel “1+1” was the last broadcast of the blind auditions on “Golos the country-10”. All coaches have formed their teams and prepared for the “vocal battle”, which will take place on Sunday, March 8.

The seventh broadcast of the project was the most dramatic. On the sixth day of the blind auditions, MONATIK and PTP with NK shut down their teams. The team Dan Balan there are five vacant places, at the Tina Karol — two.

On the vocal scene, the show took 27-year-old Tatiana Ignatenko from Odessa. A girl of nine years came to casting “the Voice of the country” and every time I heard a refusal.

— Then I did not have enough vocal data, — said Tatiana. My thirst to get into the show is so strong that despite all the setbacks, I have not allowed myself to give up. I started working on myself more, become stronger, more confident. I’m gonna rip that stage to deploy one of the chairs. Just don’t forgive myself for yet another defeat.

To conquer mentors the girl decided on Evanescence’s hit “Bring me to life” and launched the chair Tina Karol and Dan Balan.

— My team misses you, ‘said Tina.

— We’ll reveal all! — promised to Tatyana Dan Balan.

Tatiana chose the team Dan Balan.

28-year-old Nicholas Tsehanovsky came to “the Voice” from the city of Rivne.

— I want to charge all the strongest energy, — Nikolay admitted.

But the hit “The Groove” was not able to deploy the coaching chair. Nicholas asked Dima of Monetica to go on stage and sing a duet with him “Fell in love”.

21-year-old Victoria Demchishin performed on the stage of “the Voice” hit “watchman”, but, alas, none of the coaches turned around.

— Very few places left, — said Dima Monatic. — Excuse us.

— You were born to sing, supported the girl Potap and invited for the next season.

33-the summer inhabitant of Odessa Tamara Baluk performed the hit Lady Gaga “Shallow”. Tamara is a singer and the mother of two children.

— Children are my strength, ‘said Tamara.

In a strong voice contestants turned all coach seats.

Your soul sings, admitted Dan.

— You have a cool voice, I want to see in their team, they invited Dima Monatic.

Tamara chose the team Dan Balan.

23-year-old Michael Dumnich came to “the Voice” of Transcarpathia. The young man went to work in Greece and the Czech Republic, but always dreamed of the stage.

Hit Monetica “Uvlayout” could not deploy seat coaches.

— Thanks for choosing songs, — said Dima Monatic. — You just have to work more.

Dan Balan came on stage to support Michael and asked again to sing the chorus hit.

On the stage of the blind auditions left 24-year-old peace corps volunteer from new York, Jamal Marcelino. The guy wanted to take extra place in the team PTP and NK song with singer Ed Sheeran.

But none of the coaches never turned to the voice of the participant.

— We want something supernatural — recognized Dan Balan.

On the stage of the project reached 16-year-old Anastasia Balog from Mukachevo. The contestant sang one of her most popular songs of the blind auditions this season — Billie Eilish “Bad guy”.

— I’m a fan of the charismatic coach Dan Balan — Anastasia admitted. — He inspires me, because a very creative person, he is the cosmos. Dan’s got a large audience of fans. Every time all of our fan group waiting for him after filming to take pictures, get an autograph, take a video. That’s my main dream is to get into the team of my beloved trainer. I will rip this scene, so he heard me and turned around.

At the first notes of her chair and launched Dan Balan.

— For me you are special, — said Dan.

— Women tend to you, you obojski, laughing, Dana said it Balanu Tina Karol.

23-year-old Angela of Kansuzyan came to “the Voice” of Abkhazia. The girl watched every season of the project.

The hit song “Siempre Me Quedara” on the last note of the reversed chair Dan Balan.

Went on stage for the blind auditions and the 17-year-old Roman Susanin. The first decade of the Roma came to the blind auditions of vocal show “the Voice. Children” seven years ago. Then it would one coach, and when after the performance, all the red chairs are turned around, the boy mistakenly thought that he could hit the all star coaches. And only behind the scenes, the mother explained that actually he did not pass on in the show. The novel, as promised, came to the project again and became a member of the second season of “the Voice. Diti.” He was able not only to deploy all of the red chairs, but to get the coveted winner’s Cup to the team coach Tina Karol.

Roman now 17 years old, he is studying in Terebovlia the College of culture and arts, and continues to do what he likes music. The young man came to the project again to start a new stage. The guy sang the hit Alessandro Safina “Luna tu” and turned all coach seats.

— It is almost my son — touched Tina, not fighting back tears. — How have you changed voice!

— You have the strongest personality that I have seen on this project, — said Dan.

— I think, Dan and Tina — one, admitted the affair, clicking Balan and concluding a set.

— It was hard to stay in show business after winning “the Voice” — told the “FACTS” of the novel. — First, I actively gave concerts and traveled across Ukraine. Then my voice began to break down — it is a completely natural process. And after some time I realized that students do not perceive me as Romika Susanina. Many people think that I am just very similar to it. So I want to say about yourself again. I may have changed, but still dream about the scene and want the I — real has won its audience, as it already did many years ago.

25-year-old Ksenia bug is a street musician. The girl confessed that she wants to Shine on stage.

Hit “Crying” forced click Tina Karol. In her team there was only one place.

Natalia Turbine chose to listen to the song “Sun is shining”, but none of the chairs was not developed.

— You could hear the excitement, admitted Tina. — You failed.

21-year-old Catherine Sivun from Kiev since my childhood I dreamt of the stage. The girl lives with her grandparents and doesn’t want to bring them faith in themselves.

Heath “Give me your hand meni” was not able to conquer the star coaches.

— You have I felt more psychological unpreparedness, — said Tina.

20-year-old Anna Trubetskaya wants to repeat the career of Tina Karol. For the blind auditions, she chose the song “pole of attraction” and turned all coach seats.

— I’m so excited — didn’t hold back Tina. — You sing better than I do.

— You have an amazing voice! — said Dima Monatic.

Anna suggested Tina Karol to sing along, and then selected the team of Tina, closing the set on her team.

— My team consists of people who sing heart, — admitted “FACTS” Tina Karol. — They have different lives but have one thing in common — the desire to lead the side of good. So, I think, during the anniversary season, my team is maybe the fifth time to be the winner!

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter