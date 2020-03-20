Technology against coronavirus: Xiaomi has created a disinfection device
Chinese firm Xiaomi has been able to develop a case for disinfection of the smartphone.
It is reported portal Gorodfinansov
According to them, the case contains a disinfecting substance that is capable of fully handle your smartphone.
It is noted that the procedure would take no more than 30 seconds and a full charge of the case will take 3 hours.
The case 70 is able to perform procedures for disinfection.
In addition, this device also handles the smartphone companies:
- Oppo
- Vivo
- iPhone
- Samsung
- Huawei
- Honor
The company claims that using the case you can remove up to 99.99% of microorganisms.
It is also reported that the cost of the case would be about 57 dollars.