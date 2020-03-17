TEMP-SUMZ Revda vs Samara-SSEU live streaming free for the Superliga

TEMP-SUMZ Revda vs Samara-SSEU. Forecast (cf. 2.19) for the match of the championship of Russia (March 17, 2020)

We present our forecast for the match of the Russian Super League, in which on March 17 TEMP-SUMZ receives Samara-SSEU. Can the hosts defeat the leader? – the answer is in this material.

TEMP-SUMZ

Last season’s bronze medalist – TEMP-SUMZ, after 25 rounds of the current season, managed to get 15 victories, which brought the team fifth place in the playoff zone. After the away defeat from Izhevsk, the “ white-blue ” defeated Victoria over the Urals (87:71) and the Moscow Runa (88:65).

The team from Revda is six wins behind today’s rival .

Samara-SSEU

The current champion of Russia – Samara-SSEU is confidently defending his title. After 25 rounds, Igor Grachev’s wards won 21 victories, one Victoria ahead of Spartak-Primorye.

After an unexpected defeat from Runa (84:92), the “ blue and white ” had two successful matches with Vostok-65 (80:66) and the second Spartak (79:76), for which many made a prediction.

Statistics

TEMP-SUMZ won five home games in a row

Samara-SSEU lost the last two away matches

The last personal match ended with the victory of Samara-SSEU (86:69)

Forecast

Bookmakers prefer the hosts of the match, but the statistics and condition of the players do not give us such confidence in the success of the team from the Sverdlovsk region. In our opinion, the guests will take control of the arc, and the Volga team snipers are able to beat any opponent now.

Our forecast is the victory of Samara-SSEU and we put it on this line BC BC with a coefficient of 2.19