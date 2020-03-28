“Tender girl”: the stylist Pugacheva Kirkorov called to confess their sexual orientation

While part of the stars of show business busy thinking about coronavirus and quarantine, stylist Alla Pugacheva, Philip Kirkorov, Julia Roberts and other stars of the first magnitude, George Rovals decided to make myself a “fresh air” and share bursting with information about known only to him the facts.

In particular, comments in the “Source” he said about the sexual orientation of Philip Kirkorov, questioning that Kirkorov like women.

The stylist Pugacheva sees nothing wrong in the sexual orientation of stars. He is not ashamed to admit it, and encourages Kirkorov to reciprocate — to make an official statement, as made at the time, the same Elton John.

“Philip’s character was never a boy, rather a gentle girl. His behavior is seen. See how he handles that fold. I don’t mind, it gave nature. You say it decent. As Elton John said, “I’m gay!”. And that’s okay. Be a man!“, — quotes Rovals edition.

George assures that during its long practice of working with the stars of show business met with a number of stars based on sexual orientation. According to him, among them are some former presenters of the First channel. As for Philip Kirkorov, then Rovals urges not to believe in the sincerity of his former feelings for Alla Pugacheva. When in 90-ies of Kirkorov and Pugacheva was married, it says the stylist was a real production, global deception, which “seduced” millions of viewers.

According to George, after the wedding Pugacheva began to get half of all royalties of Philip Kirkorov. But to a man by marriage with Pugacheva significantly increased their ratings, recognition, respectively, and the fees too.

. In particular, he stated that he is not gay and he never had relations with a man.

