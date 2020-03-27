Tennis Net Cap: Ruslan Tatarinov v Evgeniy Volkov live stream, preview, betting tips

Ruslan Tatarinov v Evgeniy Volkov. Prediction for Table Tennis Net Cap (March 27, 2020)

On March 27, Ruslan Tatarinov and Evgeny Volkov will play for the first time in the evening session of the tournament. In the line of bookmakers Ruslan is a favorite. Should I expect a surprise in the match? – learn from our forecast.

Ruslan Tatarinov

An experienced tennis player born in 1976, Ruslan Tatarinov, only on March 26, first played on the Setka Cap. The debut was unsuccessful. In four fights, only one victory was in Ruslan’s account.

I managed to beat Yatsenko in his first match in the tournament (9-11, 11-5, 11-7). Already in the last match on March 26, there was not enough strength to fight in the game with Yurenev. He led the match 2-0 in batches, but lost (11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 9-11, 3-11).

Evgeniy Volkov

Regular participant of the competitions Grid Cap Evgeny Volkov has in his account a general positive balance of victories and defeats (+51 -44).

The last starts at Volkov’s Setka Cap were in early March. Twice then finished third, winning six of ten fights. After a pause in the performances on March 27, Volkov will play in the tournament again.

Statistics

Between themselves tennis players did not meet.

Tatarinov won only one match at the Seth Cap.

Volkov has two successful tournaments on the Setka Cap, where he managed to win.

Forecast

Tennis players will play among themselves for the first time. Bookmakers prefer Tatarinov, who has no experience of successful appearances on the Seth Cap. At its first start on March 26, only one match was won by Tatarinov. Volkov plays in the tournament regularly, after a pause he will try to perform successfully again with renewed vigor. We don’t think that Tatarinov fully deserves the status of the favorite in the match.

Our forecast is Volkov’s victory for a coefficient of 2.01 in BC Marathon.