Tennis Net Cap : Vitaly Sazhnev Vs Leo Cusio live stream, preview, betting tips

Vitaly Sazhnev Vs Leo Cusio. Prediction for Table Tennis Net Cap (March 27, 2020)

In one of the matches at the table tennis tournament, Setka Cap will play between Vitaly Sazhnev and Lev Kuzyo on March 27th. We offer a forecast for the outcome of the confrontation.

Vitaliy Sazhnev

The experienced tennis player Vitaly Sazhnev has the last successful tournament on the Setka Cap dates back to March 9, when he managed to take first place. At subsequent tournaments in March he finished second or third in his groups.

Before the matches on March 27, Sazhnev performed at Setka Cap on March 23. Managed to win three of six matches.

Leo Cusio

Leo Cusio on the Grid Cap has a much greater experience of participation. The tennis player has eight successful starts with victories in his groups.

The last start at Leo Cusio in Setka Cap was March 17th. In five fights, he won four victories and won first place. Then in one of the matches he defeated his current rival Sazhnev in four games (11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9).

Statistics

In two personal meetings, tennis players exchanged victories.

In the last three tournaments, Setka Cap Sazhnev won nine out of 16 matches.

Cusio at the last three starts won eight fights out of a total of 15.

Forecast

In the line of bookmakers, Sazhnev acts as a favorite with a coefficient of 1.65 to win. We do not think that there is a serious difference in class between tennis players. In personal meetings with athletes equality, Cusio more successfully performed at the last start in the Grid Cap. For a coefficient above 2.00 in this pair, you should pay attention to the underdog.

Our forecast is the victory of Cusio for a factor of 2.10 in BC Fonbet.