“Tennis will play or not?”: candid shot Svitolina outraged fans (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

«В теннис начнешь играть или нет?»: откровенный снимок Свитолиной возмутил поклонников (фото)

The strongest tennis player of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, losing three games in a row at tournaments in Thailand, Dubai and Doha, and shared with subscribers in Instagram candid photos, ran into a wave of criticism.

Naked in the photo Elina is reading a book in the bath, in which float the sliced fruit.

«В теннис начнешь играть или нет?»: откровенный снимок Свитолиной возмутил поклонников (фото)

Fans of Ukrainian tennis players, dropping in the world rankings to 7th place in the comments under the photo vengeance criticized Elina:

“In tennis this year will play or not?”;

“Used to be a video from the gym, now from the bathroom. What time, such and tennis. Than to play like that, it is better for the court not to go”;

“Prawdopodobnie. All women taking bath with make-up”;

“The truth is I watch tennis. I don’t know why Elena (actually Elina. — Ed.) so bad plays. I suggest you not to sit a lot on the Internet, or to go with Monfils on every occasion, it is necessary to work much over itself. You have a God-given talent, you have to use it.”

Photo Instagram

Maria Batterbury

