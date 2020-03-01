“Tennis will play or not?”: candid shot Svitolina outraged fans (photo)

The strongest tennis player of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, losing three games in a row at tournaments in Thailand, Dubai and Doha, and shared with subscribers in Instagram candid photos, ran into a wave of criticism.

Naked in the photo Elina is reading a book in the bath, in which float the sliced fruit.

Fans of Ukrainian tennis players, dropping in the world rankings to 7th place in the comments under the photo vengeance criticized Elina:

“In tennis this year will play or not?”;

“Used to be a video from the gym, now from the bathroom. What time, such and tennis. Than to play like that, it is better for the court not to go”;

“Prawdopodobnie. All women taking bath with make-up”;

“The truth is I watch tennis. I don’t know why Elena (actually Elina. — Ed.) so bad plays. I suggest you not to sit a lot on the Internet, or to go with Monfils on every occasion, it is necessary to work much over itself. You have a God-given talent, you have to use it.”

