Tens of thousands of orders of exclusion issued in Moscow

In Moscow issued more than 36 thousand decisions about compulsory isolation of people.

This is stated in the message published on the website of the Rospotrebnadzor.

Such orders in the period from 31 December 2019 to 5 April 2020 got people who have been in contact with returning from countries with unfavorable epidemiological situation, as well as those who had recently returned from abroad.

“Established control over compliance with isolation and quarantine involving the internal Affairs bodies. In case of violation of the regime of isolation and quarantine possible involvement of offenders to administrative responsibility”, — stated in the message.

The Ministry added that during the specified period for reasons of prevention of coronavirus infection has also been verified by more than 1.8 thousand of aircraft and 418 thousand passengers.