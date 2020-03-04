Terrible death in front of friends: a crocodile killed bathing in the river, a fifth-grader

Despite the fact that crocodiles sometimes end happily for people, in most cases, the sad result of this “Dating” is usually a foregone conclusion.

An example of this is the accident that occurred on Friday, February 28, in the African country of Zimbabwe, where 11-year-old Muncul Amasomi student was swimming with friends in the river and died in the attack of a crocodile.

About it reports "Tape.ru" with reference to the edition of Bangladesh news.

It is reported that the crocodile attacked a fifth-grader, was dragged into the depths and tore him in front of friends.

Amasomi died from his injuries. Arrived on the scene, the police extracted the body of a child.

According to the coordinator of the County of Bingham Faraya Marignane, the crocodile is disturbed the local residents for several months, attacking cows and goats. Now for his capture will be equipped special expedition.

in front of the family: the father could only find the leg and head.

