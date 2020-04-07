Terrible figure: we learned how to determine the probability of death of patient with COVID-19

The weight of the patient with confirmed coronavirus can be determined by a blood test. This writes the newspaper “Izvestia”, citing researchers from the University of Verona, University hospital of Padua and specialists from the United States.

It is reported that the scientists analyzed the number of scientific articles on platelet count in patients with coronavirus and found that the levels of these blood components significantly fell in patients whose treatment ended in death.

Therefore, in the medical environment, the indicator of the level of platelets is proposed to use as a marker of deterioration of the patient — on the basis of the doctor will be able to assess the condition of the infected and make medical decisions.

In turn, the experts approached by journalists, explained that the platelets affect the preservation of the liquid state of the blood, stop bleeding in injuries of the walls of blood vessels and dissolution of blood clots. Violation of this system indicates a sharp deterioration in the functioning of the body.

This criterion can be used to diagnose severe forms of the coronavirus. In severe form of the disease coronavirus infection is caused multiorgan failure syndrome: disrupts the function of the liver, kidneys, lungs. This provokes the inhibition of hematopoietic germ, resulting in a decline in the quantity and quality of platelets.

Experts suggest that the correlation between low platelet count and serious condition while coronavirus can be caused by the influence of the virus on their education and communication of the virus with blood components, causing the body into manufacturing antibodies against its own cells.

with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, in particular caused by Smoking.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter