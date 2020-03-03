Tesla started to ship to stores its new electric car Model Y

The company Teslа started shipping electric crossover Model Y from its factory in California before the start of official sales.

About it reports Electrek. Previously, the company promised from 15 to 30 March to deliver electric vehicles in the first place to those who pre-ordered on the website.

Electric crossover Model Y was seen in the Parking lot in Milpitas, a few miles from the Tesla factory Fremont. Electric cars were seen as most of the Parking lot and parked in the tractors.

It is expected that the shops will get not all electric cars – some car Model Y will be used as demonstration and test cars at Tesla stores.

The Electric Car Tesla Model Y

This site EPA recently published data reserve the new Tesla Model Y. in our tests, the car performed Performance will be able to travel up to 500 km on a single battery charge.

Initially, Elon Musk promised a power reserve of 450 km, but “due to the ongoing technical progress of all-wheel drive Model Y” these data have been revised. From the normal version of the Model Y Performance differs a lowered suspension, enhanced brakes, bigger 21-inch wheels and a higher top speed (250 km/h instead of 233 km/h).

Informed Free Press wrote, as in the US, journalists were able to film the secret process of road testing the new electric car Tesla Model Y.

