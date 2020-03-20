Tesla stops production of the car

By Maria Batterburyon

Tesla останавливает производство автомобилей

Chief Executive officer American electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc Elon Musk announced the suspension of the company’s plant in the city of Fremont, state of California. Such measures are associated with chemia coronavirus. Reported by the BBC.

Six districts of San Francisco, including Alameda County, announced a ban on operation of all enterprises that are not vital. This measure is intended to slow the spread of coronavirus infection. Because of this, the Tesla will stop production March 23 to the end of the day, the plant will continue to perform “basic operations” in accordance with the instructions of the authorities.

The company will cease operation of its plant for the production of solar panels in new York. In addition, the company Gigafactory in Nevada, and a network of stations for charging the batteries of electric vehicles will continue to operate.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
