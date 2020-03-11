Tesla will build in the U.S. production plant Cybertruck: what is known

The American company Tesla plans to build in the Central U.S., the plant on production of electric pickups Cybertruck.

The head of the company Elon Musk said on Twitter. The businessman also did not rule out that on the production capacities of the facility will create new electric crossover Model Y.

“Looking for a location for the Gigafactory Cybertruck. It will be in the Central part of the United States,” – wrote the head of the company. In a subsequent decision of the leadership of Tesla will depend on the stimulus measures local authorities, logistics costs, availability of labor “with a wide range of talents” and overall quality of life, said Musk.

It is worth noting that in February, Musk hinted on Twitter that the company may build a plant in Texas. A former Governor of this state Rick Perry has created a Fund to support entrepreneurship, which has become one of the largest in the country.

Texas authorities previously granted to the company the Mask SpaceX $2.3 billion for the construction of a spaceport near Brownsville. Also in January, U.S. President Donald trump in an interview with CNBC said that Max “is going to build a very large plant in the United States.”

Now Tesla has a factory in Fremont, California, where the company produces electric cars Model S, Model X and Model 3. The automaker also launched a limited edition Model Y at the plant.

Informed Free Press wrote that the management of the company Tesla has decided to resume the Giga factory in Shanghai China after a stop due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the region.

Author

Alex Schuhart