Tessae: it makes a nice tribute to Booba without her video clip “Pantheon” !

Share on Facebook

This Friday, march 27, the singer marseillaise Tessae unveils his latest video “Pantheon”. She makes a nod to Booba !

In her video clip ” Pantheon “, unveiled this Friday, march 27 on Youtube, the rapper Tessae makes a nice tribute to Booba. He has always supported ! ERM you reveals more.

We do not stop any more ! This year, Tessae is already on his third clip. After the songs “It’s pitching,” and ” Alert “, the rapper unveils ” Pantheon “.

In this respect, the young Marseillaise talks of her doubts. But also its ambitions. Even if it is just beginning in the rap, she hopes to get to the top.

Thus, it can count on the support of Booba ! In fact, it was she who had won his challenge last year. The Duke asked the internet users to make the best cover.

And Tessae was the big winner ! Thus, it has had the honour of going on stage with the rapper at the festival We Love Green. Since then, the young woman is working hard.

Indeed, this is reflected in his latest video ” Pantheon “ ! In effect, the artist from Marseille refuses to let the Coronavirus cripple the career. The proof !

Tessae is supported by Booba

The virus Covid-19 does not leave chance to anything, or anyone. As well, the music community is very impacted. But Tessae refuses to be overwhelmed by the pandemic !

As well, the rapper Marseillaise should find a plan B to film a clip in spite of the current situation. For all the same to please her fans, she will think of everything.

First, the artist manages to mount a clip with a few shots that she had kept. But in addition, Tessae is a tribute to B2o !

“I want to burn my time on Earth and leave as a queen, and be validated By all those who have allowed me to rise / And to give me strength and made me to dream “, sings it.

Yes, it refers to the one who has always supported you, Booba. Moreover, it has not nicknamed his piece at random. The rapper had titled his second album ” Pantheon “.