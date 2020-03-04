Test systems for the detection of coronavirus in Ukraine is quite

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Тест-систем для выявления коронавируса в Украине достаточно

Test systems and reagents, which are in Ukraine, will suffice for examination of 960 people.

“Ukraine has purchased the test-system for detection of the novel coronavirus. Test system and reagents designed for examination of 960 people, which will last until the next reagents”, – reported in the Cabinet.

By the way, laboratory diagnostics, for the new coronavirus should only be cases that clearly fall under the criteria of the who as suspicious.

Furthermore, Ukraine now has 605 artificial respiration, which is enough. If necessary, the device will draw from other hospitals.

Ukraine also provided with a sufficient number of personal protective equipment.

Source: covid19.com.ua

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article