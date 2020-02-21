Testing of vaccines against coronavirus in China will begin not earlier than April

To begin clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus Covid-19 in China only in two months.

According to the Deputy Minister of science and technology of China, Nanping Xu, it must apply for clinical research within the last decade of April.

It is known that the number of patients a new type of coronavirus in China has increased to 75.4 per thousand people, while new cases are fixed is much less than a few weeks ago.

The outbreak of a new type of coronavirus began at the end of December 2019. The main source of the disease remains a Chinese province Hubei.

Cases of infection continue to fix and outside of China. Aware of 26 countries, which were the cases of the new type of coronavirus.

In Ukraine has not registered any patient with coronavirus Covid-19.

On 30 January, the who announced an outbreak of coronavirus an emergency situation of international importance. Subsequently, infection was given the name Covid-19.

Source: Kommersant

