Than modern parents differ from parents of the older generation

Modern life does not stand still and configures new parents on new rules for the education of their children, sometimes radically different from the dogmas that had been instilled in them by their dad and mom.

Every parent brings up their child according to their own life beliefs. However, the rapid development of the modern world have managed to change some of the approaches in classic education and pregnancy planning, formed in the society for decades.

So, what is “new” parents are different from their predecessors.

1. They are more responsible

Moreover, this responsibility begins even at the planning stage of conception of the child. The rejection of bad habits, the transition to proper nutrition and commissioning important tests before pregnancy — common terms of the behavior of such parents.

2. They tend to accumulate more and more knowledge about parenting

They learn all sorts of specialized literature and is interested in the views of experts long before even the conception. It is important to know all about the process of pregnancy, subsequent childbirth, and psychological approaches to these issues. They seek to flesh out all the nuances, to facilitate the future life of the child and not push him a strict upbringing.

3. They hypertrigly

This is a problem of all people who own a large amount of information and want to protect yourself from problems. It takes the anxiety associated with the understanding that it is impossible to predict the development of their future life and the life of her child, whatever knowledge you may possess.

4. They are more honest and attentive to children

Modern parents have to find a good balance between career and family values. They are happy to switch to time spent with children, and able to calmly discuss with them any problems, to help and not to scold and show the power of parental authority.