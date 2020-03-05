Thank Kaminska supported ex-wife earrings that can’t see the children

Popular singer Fame Kaminska, she recently survived a divorce, spoke in support of the ex-wife of rapper Seregi Polina Ololo. The woman turned for help to the lawyers and the media, to return their sons who were allegedly taken away by the artist in an unknown direction.

Glory was published on archival photo with his son Leon and newborn daughter Laura and emotionally spoke about what the woman is experiencing during the divorce. She wonders why the man before and after divorce is completely different people.

“Where does all the awe, care, love? Respect for the woman, who from childhood taught by parents? Flipping the tape and it seems that men who honorably end it, left the unit. Emotional violence, the constant pressure, threats, property division, child abduction. What motivates you? Why? And, most importantly, FOR WHAT?” — emotionally spoke Glory.

She reminded the men that a woman who’s 9 months of carrying a child, devotes herself to motherhood and family, deserves at least respect, and certainly children should not suffer from a family feud.

“Men, be the wiser. Learn to let go and think first and foremost about children, not about their own ego! @polina_lola, very much that Your situation is resolved soon”, — supported Pauline singer.

We will remind, Polina Ololo gave several interviews in which he said that the ex-husband does not allow her to communicate with the sons of mark and Plato. She can’t see them and even talk on the phone. According to Pauline, Serge could take the children to the Crimea.

She complained about her ex-husband cheated on her, and after the publicity of a family squabble threatened to take the kids.

