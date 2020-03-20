That was not too late: living in Italy the captain of the national team of Ukraine made a statement about…

One of the best Ukrainian volleyball players, captain of the men’s team Oleg Carpenter, who plays for Italian “Perugia”, expressed serious concern as to the pandemic coronavirus are his compatriots in Ukraine.

The athlete has published a great post on the page in Facebook, the text of which is reproduced almost in full.

“I watch the news every day since then, as this disease has reached our country. And I see that the majority of Ukrainians to this virus taken seriously enough. You continue to walk in the parks with or without kids, to go to work, to create huge queues in banks and at bus stops.

It was the same here in Italy, the first two weeks. People did not give this disease any difference all thought it was over very quickly. Went to the restaurants and cafes, walking in parks or just around town, went to work. But it turns out that this virus is not over quickly as everyone thought, and very quickly spread across the country from region to region. And that’s after the whole country was blocked, imposed quarantine, there was not a single region where you would have found at least one patient, when hospitals did not have enough seats, then people understand that this is a real danger for the whole country and began to follow the rules of quarantine. When for some 10-14 days the number of patients grew from hundreds to thousands.

Do we, Ukrainians, want to step on the same rake? Are we not missing a real example in order to understand that our lives or the lives of people close to us more work, walks, just wobbling around town or pay for communal? Or we will wait for the day when a day will die of 400-500 people, and infected thousands, and then realize that it is not the government to blame, and only we, who do not listen to the advice? Is it so difficult to stay home for two or three weeks, to wait, to pay more attention to children, to relax, to sleep well or to use the time for what you would like to make at home, but because of work could not?

I ask everyone to treat this situation seriously and responsibly. Let’s make so that it was not later, as in Italy or China. That summer we spent in quarantine. I believe in our unity and I am confident that we will overcome this virus through our unity, “wrote Carpenter, referring to his countrymen in their native Ukrainian language.

Note that Carpenter’s acts in Italy from the end of 2017. To “Perugia,” in which plays from the summer of 2019, also defended the colors of “Monza” — both clubs are among the leaders of the strongest volleyball League in Europe.

