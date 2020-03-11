The 200-pound American has set a fantastic record in the bench press

American powerlifter Julius Maddox has set a new world record in the bench press without equipment – 350 kg.

A new achievement has obeyed the dark-skinned American whose weight is 203 kg, the tournament Arnold Classic in Columbus.

Note that during the year, Maddox first broke the record of Russian Kirill Sarychev (335 kg), squeeze 335,5 kg. Then, in November 2019, the American has improved his achievement, having lifted 337 kg, according to Xsport.

Julius Maddox

Author

Denis Karpov