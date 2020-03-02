The 2020 Olympics may pass without an audience

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Олимпиада-2020 может пройти без зрителей

The summer Olympic games in 2020 could be held without spectators. Reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the source, the reason for the possible adoption of this solution is the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Because of this, Games can only be shown on television broadcasts — this will allow you not to lose multi-million dollar contracts broadcasters has been with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

We will remind that the Olympic games in Tokyo will be held from 24 July to 9 August.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article