The 2020 Olympics may pass without an audience

The summer Olympic games in 2020 could be held without spectators. Reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the source, the reason for the possible adoption of this solution is the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Because of this, Games can only be shown on television broadcasts — this will allow you not to lose multi-million dollar contracts broadcasters has been with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

We will remind that the Olympic games in Tokyo will be held from 24 July to 9 August.