The 74-year-old Yevgeny Petrosyan born child — rossm

74-year-old Yevgeny Petrosyan and his young wife Tatiana Brukhanova, rested together recently in Dubai, are the parents. This is reported by a number of Russian media. They write that the child was born in one of the medical centres in Dubai on the 13th of March. The supposedly happy news that the couple shared with their close friends, and those unable to keep silent. They say, child’s spouse gave birth to a surrogate mother. Gender and name of baby is not yet known.

We will remind, Evgenie Petrosyan and Tatiana Brukhanova boasted a luxurious vacation in the United Arab Emirates. They published a beach photo and bragged of the city. However, the joint of the images is not shown. The couple has not officially confirmed nor denied their marriage.

