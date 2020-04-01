Andrew Jack died COVID-19 at the age of 76 years. He is known for playing major kaluana country of Amatta in the movie Star wars.

Actor and teacher of elocution Andrew Jack died from the coronavirus in the UK. On 31 March the newspaper reported the Evening Standard.

As noted by the agent of an actor, Jack was hospitalized in the hospital of St. Peter at Chertsey and died COVID-19 on the morning of March 31.

The wife of the actor Gabriel Rogers at this time was in Australia on the quarantine, which are unable to say goodbye to her husband. She wrote on Twitter that infection with coronavirus Jack was diagnosed with two days ago.

Andrew Jack played in two episodes of Star wars − the force awakens and the Last Jedi.

As a Director he has worked with more than 200 actors.

Jack was involved in the filming of the trilogy Lord of the rings to create different accents of the inhabitants of middle-earth. It was he who taught the actors to speak Elvish.

Also Jack has developed a accents for actors the movie Troy by Wolfgang Petersen