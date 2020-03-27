The actor from the TV series “the Sopranos” died of coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Актер из сериала "Клан Сопрано" умер из-за коронавируса

Still from the film

American actor mark bloom, also known for the films “blind Date” and “Crocodile Dundee,” has died after Contracting a new type of coronavirus.

The cause of death of the artist from the TV series “the Sopranos” was complications caused by a coronavirus. He was 69 years old.

The death of the actor confirmed to the new York theater company Playwrights Horizons.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
