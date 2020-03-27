The actor from the TV series “the Sopranos” died of coronavirus
American actor mark bloom, also known for the films “blind Date” and “Crocodile Dundee,” has died after Contracting a new type of coronavirus.
The cause of death of the artist from the TV series “the Sopranos” was complications caused by a coronavirus. He was 69 years old.
The death of the actor confirmed to the new York theater company Playwrights Horizons.
It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, pic.twitter.com/aA3yPfOwh7
— Rebecca Damon (@RebeccaDamonNYC) March 26, 2020