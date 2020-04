On Tuesday, March 31, British actor Andrew Jack died of coronavirus. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the publication of the Evening Standard.

The actor died in the hospital SV. Peter’s in Chertsey. He was 76 years old.

The actor’s wife is currently in quarantine in Australia and was unable to say goodbye to her husband. Viewers Andrew Jack is remembered for his participation in several of the “Star wars” and in the movie “Kate & Leopold”.