The actors of Harry Potter have teamed up for a new project

Stars from the movies Harry Potter and Fantastic beasts and where they live have teamed up for a new project of the writer Joanne Rowling.

Actors in conjunction with Warner Bros. Studio creates an audiobook, voicing the Tales of Beedle the bard. The plot of the Harry Potter universe, Hermione Granger receives a book according to the will of Albus Dumbledore.

In part Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Emma Watson, who played Hermione read one of the essays – “the Tale of the three brothers.”

In creating audio books will participate Jason Isaac (Lucius Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and Jude law who plays a young Albus Dumbledore in the ribbon, Fantastic beasts and where they live.

The audiobook will be available on Audible on 31 March 2020.