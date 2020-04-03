The actors of the new film by Christopher Nolan I do not know his story

If you watched the trailer of the film “the Argument” (“tenet”), you probably realized that I understood nothing. The trailer is intriguing, but does not give any idea about the plot.

So even the actors who played in the new film by Nolan, do not know what it’s about. So, the British actor Michael Caine, appearing in almost all the movies of Nolan, in an interview with The Hindu said that so far knows nothing about the plot of “Argument”.

According to Kane, he never got to read the script nor the filming, nor in the time since Nolan was required to maintain absolute secrecy. “I had only a page with my text but I spent only one day. Have no idea what this movie is about,” said Kane.

The release of “Argument” is still scheduled for July 16, but it is likely that due to quarantine the rental will be rescheduled.