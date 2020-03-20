The actress from “Game of thrones” became infected with the coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Актриса из "Игры престолов" заразилась коронавирусом

It became known that British actress Indira Varma known as Ellery sand in the legendary TV series “Game of thrones”, reported in Instagram that have contracted the deadly coronavirus Covid-19.

“It’s so sad that our and many other shows around the world are experiencing these days because of the pandemic, Covid-19. We hope to return soon and encourage you all (and the government) to support us when we do. A Phoenix rising from the ashes.

I’m in bed with this (coronavirus – ed.) and it’s not nice. Stay safe, be healthy and be kind to your fellow men,” wrote the actress on his page in the social network.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article