The actress from “Game of thrones” became infected with the coronavirus
It became known that British actress Indira Varma known as Ellery sand in the legendary TV series “Game of thrones”, reported in Instagram that have contracted the deadly coronavirus Covid-19.
“It’s so sad that our and many other shows around the world are experiencing these days because of the pandemic, Covid-19. We hope to return soon and encourage you all (and the government) to support us when we do. A Phoenix rising from the ashes.
I’m in bed with this (coronavirus – ed.) and it’s not nice. Stay safe, be healthy and be kind to your fellow men,” wrote the actress on his page in the social network.