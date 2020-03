American actress Indira Varma informed fans in Instagram, sick a new type of coronavirus COVID-19.

The actress said that is in isolation, and called on followers to protect the health and their loved ones.

Varma is known for his role Ellaria sand in the cult TV series “Game of thrones”. In addition, she plays in the play “the Seagull” play by Anton Chekhov, who had to cancel due to illness.