The actress of Ukrainian origin Olga Kurilenko became infected with the coronavirus

Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Olga Kurilenko, best known for playing bond girl in “quantum of solace” and the film “Oblivion”, was infected by a coronavirus and is in isolation.

About it the actress said in her Instagram.

“Sitting in isolation at home with a diagnosis of “coronavirus”. For almost a week sick. The temperature and weakness are my main symptoms. Be careful and take this seriously!” – said Kurylenko.

View this post in Instagram Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! Publication from Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) 15 Mar 2020 10:42 PDT

Olga Kurylenko was born in Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region. She started her career as a model and gained fame after the release of the film “Paris, I love you”, where she played. Now living abroad.

