The adaptation of the bestseller by the author of “Kiss the girls”

March 26, in the Ukrainian rental starts running detective drama “Murder card”, where the main role was played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan ( “Supernatural”) and Famke Janssen ( “X-Men”).

The film “the Killing card” on the eponymous bestseller by James Patterson (author of novels about detective Alex Cross) and Liza Marklund. The action takes place in several European countries that are shaken by a series of murders of young couples. A detective from new York city’s Jacob Kanon takes on the investigation because one of the victims was his own daughter, murdered in Italy with her fiance. Canon helps journalist dessie Leonard (Kas Jumbo). Every murder is seen by the card containing the line from the poems of Shakespeare with a monument of a certain city.

The film “the Killing card” was directed by Danis Tanovic ( “no man’s land”, “Sort”). The film also played Naomi Battrick, Kas Jumbo, Joachim Krul, Eva Reza, Lucas Loughran and others.