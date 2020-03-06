The advice of the saleswoman enriched woman

A resident of the U.S. state of Maryland listened to the advice of the cashier, bought a lottery ticket and hit the jackpot. About it reports UPI.

37-year-old Tierra Parsons, a resident of Hagerstown, returned home and decided to stop at a supermarket to buy a lottery ticket. At the checkout the woman long could not choose, so the salesgirl suggested that she purchase a ticket new lottery games introduced recently. Parson listened to the advice and bought it.

The evening of the same day, the American woman found out that her ticket was a winning one and enriched it 100 thousand dollars. “I was screaming with joy so loudly that all the members of my family thought that something had happened and came running from all corners of the house,” she said.

Parson said that the next day I went to the supermarket, thanked the employee of office for their help in choosing a ticket and gave her $ 100. Won the money on a woman is planning to repay the credit card debt, and the remaining amount to insure the education of his children.