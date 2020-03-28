The air in Europe have become cleaner due to quarantine: published an impressive satellite photos

The pandemic coronavirus almost all of Europe was held hostage by infection. Closed borders, no factories, no tourists, residents of European cities are forced to stay in their own homes. Such restrictions have a positive impact on the environment — air over the European capitals became clearer.

The European space Agency published satellite imagery Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite.

Images show a significant reduction in the concentration of nitric oxide during quarantine over major European cities compared to March 2019. This is especially evident on a photo over Paris, Milan and Madrid, writes “European true”.

In the pictures you can see the concentration of nitric oxide on March 14-15 2020, compared with the average monthly index of March 2019. On how to reduce emissions from transport and industry after the implementation of the quarantine, the scientists will conduct more research data.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter