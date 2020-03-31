The air over European cities has become cleaner thanks to the quarantine

The air in urban areas across Europe has become much cleaner due to the quarantine imposed across the Board to combat the spread of coronavirus. This is evidenced by new satellite images taken with the apparatus of the Sentinel-5 the European space Agency (ESA) , reports Reuters.

For the period from 5 to 25 March in Brussels, Paris, Madrid, Milan and Frankfurt, the average content of toxic nitrogen dioxide dropped significantly compared to the same period last year. The images from space shows a reduction in the density of nitrogen dioxide – a substance that can cause lung disease, cancer or stroke.

To reduce emissions and to improve the environmental situation contributed to the restriction of movement as road transport is the largest source of nitrogen oxides. His contribution made and mass closure of factories.

So in Madrid, the average level of nitrogen dioxide fell by 56% during the week after March 14, the government of Spain banned the “non-essential” travel.

At the same time in some regions of Poland the level of nitrogen dioxide remained relatively high throughout the observation period, despite the announcement of the quarantine. Perhaps this is due to the popularity of heating based on coal.