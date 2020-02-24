The alarm is not in vain: in Italy, seven victims of coronavirus

In Italy, where the coronavirus was closed Consulate of Ukraine, a rapidly increasing number of victims of dangerous diseases.

So, on Monday died in seven people, which confirmed the infection COVID-19, the Agency reports ANSA.

“In Italy seven victims of coronavirus — six in Lombardy and one in the Veneto region”, — stated in the message.

It is noted that the patient on the night of February 22 brought from the town Lodigiano and whose test for the coronavirus-positive died in the hospital of Santa Anna in Como.

Just at the moment the number of infected grew to 229. 172 of them were registered in Lombardy, 33 in Veneto. Thus, the virus spreads to the North of the country.

As of today, Italy ranks third in the world in the number infected with the coronavirus.

Just as in the world as of February 24, 2020 was 79 360 laboratory-confirmed cases COVID-19, including 2 619 — lethal. Recovered 25 360 people.

So, with 25 introduces special checks for arriving of the Apennines. In particular, monitoring will be reinforced at the airports and in the automobile checkpoints at the border.

