The American actress showed how briskly walking in high heels, her six year old son (video)

American actress Halle berry, who is quarantined, entertained its subscribers in the Instagram video, the protagonist of which was her six-year-old son, Maceo. A guy in pajamas, wearing maternity leather boots with high heels, very quickly walks in them. And even up the stairs. Netizens were touched by the kid’s talent professionally to walk in high heels, obviously inherited from the mother star. However, some felt that taking the stairs in these shoes — it is dangerous for the baby.

#Quarantine Day 12 Publication from Halle Berry (@halleberry) 24 Mar 2020

At berry, the first in the history of dark-skinned Actresses who have received “Oscar” for the lead female role with two children. 53-year-old star of the films “monster’s Ball”, “X-Men”, “Die another day”, “Cloud Atlas” three times, officially, married, has a 12-year-old illegitimate daughter Nala from centerfolds from Canada Gabriel Aubry. And maseo is her son from third husband, French actor Olivier Martinez, whom she divorced in 2016 after three years of marriage.

