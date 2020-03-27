The American boasted that do not comply with the quarantine, was infected with coronavirus and described terrible…

21-year-old resident of Nashville in the American state of Tennessee Ireland Tate boasted to media that is not sitting in quarantine because of the coronavirus. “I know that we must abide by the quarantine, social distancing and things like that, that everyone was safe. Cool. I understand. I just don’t think you’ll catch the virus”, she wrote. And, according to WZTV, wrong.

A few days later, the American admitted that had contracted COVID-19. And described the terrible sensations that she was experiencing. “I feel like someone is constantly sitting on my chest. Really hard to breathe. I was coughing up until my throat bled,” writes the girl. It suggests that contracted the coronavirus in the company of friends. And now, in spite of his previous posts, encourages young people to stay at home. Ireland warns that, even if they themselves have the disease may be mild, they can infect the serious consequences of their “grandmother, grandfather, aunt or uncle.”

It is reported that the United States came in first in the world in the number of cases of coronavirus. It has already registered almost 84 thousand cases more than in China and Italy.

