The American expert spoke about the dangers of detox diets

By Maria Batterbury

Американский эксперт рассказал о вреде детокс-диет

Evidence of the benefits of detox supplements there is little, mostly such diets are in the nature of a placebo. This told the researcher of the medical center, University of Chicago Andrew Aronson, his research has been published on the website of the institution.

According to him, if detox diets, and there is a positive result, it is short-lived.

The doctor said that is usually difficult to determine the composition of additives, and it will not allow us to determine how it will react in the body to substances.

Aronson added that a healthy body will be able to withdraw the accumulated toxins. Regular physical exercise, a healthy diet and avoiding alcohol can also help.

