The annual E3 game show had to be cancelled due to coronavirus

Presumably, instead of offline events will hold an online broadcast.

Annual game show called the Electronic Entertainment Expo (more popular name — E3) was canceled amid the outbreak of the Chinese Covid coronavirus-19. This was reported in the magazine TJournal with reference to the official website of the exhibition E3, reports comments.ua.

The event was scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles, however, due to the growing concern of society on the background of the virus, the organizers considered it the best solution. “We are disappointed that you will not be able to hold this event for our fans, but we know it’s the right decision,” — said representatives of the exhibition.

Also, the organizers of E3 said that considering the exhibition online, but now it is only at the discussion stage with partners. CEO of Xbox Phil Spencer has promised to conduct a digital presentation, and Ubisoft has supported the decision of the organizers.

Electronic Entertainment Expo — the largest exhibition in the gaming industry. Last year it was visited by over 66 thousand people, and this year hoped for more participants, because at E3 Microsoft was planning to show the new console Xbox Series X.