The Annunciation 2020: traditions and superstitions of the holiday

The Annunciation 2020. Photo: pixabay.com

Tuesday, April 7, the Christians of the Eastern rite celebrate one of the twelve (twelve) great feasts – the Annunciation of the blessed virgin. This date every year falls on the same day.

LeMonade decided to tell about the traditions and superstitions of the celebration.

Legend and tradition. According to Church tradition, on this day the virgin Mary appeared the Archangel Gabriel, who announced to her the good news, hence the name of the holiday. He heralded the future birth of the Savior. The story of this event is contained in the gospel of Luke.

Our ancestors believed that the Annunciation spring has finally defeated winter, and God bless this day the ground for sowing. The people believed that fieldwork could start only after this occasion.

The Annunciation is considered a women’s holiday. On this day, girls and women went to Church and prayed to the most Holy Theotokos about a successful marriage, good fortune, family harmony, children’s health and intercession in a difficult situation.

Color holiday blue and gold, and dwelling in this day decorated with lilies, symbol of purity, or images.

The Annunciation fasting fish allowed, food allowed oil and a little red wine.

Housing is decorated with lilies or their image. Photo: pixabay.com

Signs and beliefs. Banned the Annunciation is hard work, cultivating land and cutting trees. This festival is not advised to lend in order to avoid failures, to postpone the trip, even if they planned ahead of time. Women are forbidden to cut and color hair, sew, knit, not worth it until the evening to do the cooking.

It is believed that a wish made at this holiday, will definitely come true. Girls can try to predict the fate of the birds. So, if in this day to see the swallow – it is to the success of the dove to grace, and the crow – a harbinger of gloom.