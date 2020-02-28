The appearance COVID-19 predicted back in 1981? Discussing conspiracy theories

Recently, Twitter users came to a sensational conclusion as the epidemic of the coronavirus COVID-19. Many of them believe that it predicted the popular American writer Dean koontz. And he did it in 1981 in his novel “Eyes of darkness”!

This first version was announced on Twitter by Nick Hinton. He quoted from the book of Kunz, when one of the characters in the novel tells about a new deadly biological weapon developed in a secret Chinese laboratory. “They called the substance of Wuhan-400, because it was obtained in the laboratory in Wuhan,” — said the hero of the book.

“Wuhan-400 — the perfect weapon. It only affects humans. No other living creature could be his carrier. And, like syphilis, Wuhan-400 does not live more than a minute outside a living human body…” — continues the character.

Dean koontz and his novel “Eyes of darkness”

Version Nick Hinton was picked up by lovers of conspiracy theories and numerology. They quickly found “evidence” that koontz has deliberately encoded the prediction in the novel. This version has already received the name “Code of Wuhan”. Her supporters point to the following points. The year of publication of the novel — 1981-y. If you add up these numbers, you get 19. A virus is known, was first identified in 2019.

Wuhan-400 is mentioned in the 39th Chapter. 3+9=12, i.e. 12 months. Indeed, the virus was detected in December 2019.

Wuhan-400 it was named Kunz. The number 400 can be obtained by multiplying 20 by 20. This is another hint of the writer — the epidemic began in 2020.

Version, quite frankly, shocking! However, upon closer study it turns out that between this virus COVID-19 and a fictional Wuhan-400, there is almost no similarity. The Kunz incubation period does not exceed two hours. The coronavirus, as it is known, he is 14 days, and in some cases even 24 hours. In the book a biological weapon created in Wuhan, struck the brain. And the mortality was 100 percent. COVID-19 affects the lungs. The mortality rate exceeds two percent.

Finally, according to British newspaper the Daily Mail, the first version of the novel “Eyes of darkness” Kunz used a different name for the virus — Gorki-400. And he was created in secret laboratories of the USSR. However, after the book the relationship between the Soviet Union and the United States have improved, and the writer decided to change the name of the virus and place of its creation. In subsequent editions of the novel we are talking about the Chinese virus of Wuhan-400. Dean koontz himself has so far refrained from commenting on the alleged “prophecy”.

Meanwhile COVID-19 continues to spread around the world. It was detected in 59 countries. 28 Feb infected, first reported by the authorities of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Lithuania, Iceland, New Zealand and Nigeria. Just as in the world revealed 1 123 new cases. Died, another 58 people. Since the beginning of the epidemic 83 911 officially confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus. Recovered 36 872 of the patient. Died 2 872 people. In critical condition are at the moment 8 087 patients.

Authorities in several European countries have taken strict measures to stop the epidemic of the coronavirus. For example, the Swiss government temporarily banned the holding of any events, which must be present over a thousand people. The result had to cancel the opening of the 90th Geneva motor show. The exhibition was to be held on March 2-15. It was expected that it will be visited by 600 thousand people.

The head of the Geneva motor show Maurice Turrettini expressed regret in connection with cancellation of the exhibition, but said that has no claims to the authorities. “The absolute priority is the health and safety of participants and visitors. We are dealing with force majeure. Yes, it’s a bitter loss for companies that have invested in their presence in Geneva heavily. But we are confident that everyone will understand this decision,” he said.

Also cancelled planned for April the Geneva salon hours.

Italy has cancelled many events, including football matches of the national championship. Giorgio Armani held a presentation of her new collection within the Milan fashion Week without spectators.

In the UK the government is Boris Johnson also discusses the need for the cancellation of all sporting events, including football matches.

See also: school of Prince George and Princess Charlotte suspected coronavirus

Under the threat turned out to be the Olympic games in Tokyo. The Olympics should go from 24 July to 9 August 2020. This is reported by many international news agencies. However, the Deputy General Director of the organizing Committee of the Olympic games in Tokyo Katsura ene told Reuters that discussions about the timing and locations of the games are generally not conducted. However in the Western press continue to be reports that, for example, the international Olympic Committee is considering the abolition of the traditional relay of the Olympic flame hand over to the country hosting the games.

See also: the health Ministry said, as Ukrainians can be tested for coronavirus

Pope Francis for the second consecutive day cancels meetings. The press service of the Vatican explains that “slight indisposition”. While not reported, what exactly sick Pontiff.

Friday, 28 February, Pope Francis refused to meet with the heads of major IT corporations, including Microsoft and IBM. It was limited to this day only the morning mass. And again believers have drawn attention to the fact that the Pontiff often coughing and blowing his nose. A day earlier, the 83-year-old Pope Francis canceled a mass in the Roman Church.

Photos, videos, The Daily Mail

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter