The arena of the Eurovision song contest in Rotterdam will turn into a temporary hospital

Since Eurovision-2020 had to cancel because of the coronavirus, Rotterdam has decided to convert the Ahoy arena, where they were supposed to be contenders, under a temporary hospital with 680 beds.

According to local newspaper AD, soon to have 88 beds and 22 quadruple rooms. Each with their own shower and toilet. There is a place for doctors, nurses, and a place to stay.

The hospital will accept patients as with the coronavirus, and without it, who do not need to go to the hospital, but who also can’t stay home. In this building will contain patients with other diagnoses in the case that Dutch hospitals will be filled – they will be in separate boxes.

Also Wednesday, the first rooms at Van der Valk hotel Ridderkerk will be ready to accept patients. This includes people who have had a positive test result, but who are temporarily unable to stay at home, because, for example, they live together with someone who is very vulnerable.

As previously reported, the Eurovision organizers are planning to show the alternative show. in may will be released a CD-album with songs of the Eurovision song contest is canceled in 2020. We also learned that the contestants this year will be able to participate in the postponed for 2021 Eurovision, but the songs need to be new.

Ukraine was supposed to represent the group Go_A with the song “Nightingale. Musicians have accepted the offer to perform at the Eurovision next year.