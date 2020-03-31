The artist recorded the obscene song about the coronavirus and ran into criticism online (video 18+)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Семен Слепаков записал матерную песню про коронавирус и нарвался на критику в сети (видео 18+)

Russian humorist and showman the artist recorded a new song on the topic: how Russia is trying to resist the coronavirus. The song is called “Viral”. It takes Slepakov sitting alone in the untidy apartment, alluding to the quarantine and prohibition to leave the house.

The basic idea of the song: the fight against infection as expected down to the oppression of undesirables and pushing power “under the guise of” their own interests, for example, revisions to the Constitution. In addition, coronavirus has become a great way to make people forget about for many years does not solve the problems in the country.

Video contains obscene language

Subscribers Slepakova his new creation much, although the musician blamed for the abundance of mats in the text.

Семен Слепаков записал матерную песню про коронавирус и нарвался на критику в сети (видео 18+)

Семен Слепаков записал матерную песню про коронавирус и нарвался на критику в сети (видео 18+)

Семен Слепаков записал матерную песню про коронавирус и нарвался на критику в сети (видео 18+)

Семен Слепаков записал матерную песню про коронавирус и нарвался на критику в сети (видео 18+)

We will remind, in Russia 2337 confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus. There were fears for the health of Vladimir Putin since March 31, confirmed the diagnosis from the doctor, a week ago met with the President.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article