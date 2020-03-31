The artist recorded the obscene song about the coronavirus and ran into criticism online (video 18+)

Russian humorist and showman the artist recorded a new song on the topic: how Russia is trying to resist the coronavirus. The song is called “Viral”. It takes Slepakov sitting alone in the untidy apartment, alluding to the quarantine and prohibition to leave the house.

The basic idea of the song: the fight against infection as expected down to the oppression of undesirables and pushing power “under the guise of” their own interests, for example, revisions to the Constitution. In addition, coronavirus has become a great way to make people forget about for many years does not solve the problems in the country.

Video contains obscene language

Subscribers Slepakova his new creation much, although the musician blamed for the abundance of mats in the text.

We will remind, in Russia 2337 confirmed cases of infection with coronavirus. There were fears for the health of Vladimir Putin since March 31, confirmed the diagnosis from the doctor, a week ago met with the President.

