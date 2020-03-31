The astronauts were forbidden to hug and shake hands with each other

By Maria Batterbury

Космонавтам запретили обниматься и пожимать друг другу руки

Astronauts who are going to go to the International space station (ISS) on April 9, banned handshakes and hugs in connection with coronavirus infection. About it RIA “news” in this interview, the doctor-epidemiologist of the cosmonaut training Center, Sergei Savin.

He said that the ISS will fly Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner and American Christopher Cassidy.

According to the doctor, the astronauts were forbidden to shake each others hands and hug. Also, now they are more likely to wash their hands. “Things General purpose after each use and disinfected,” — said Savin.

Was also strengthened control over health staff canteens, where they feed the astronauts, and in their rooms at the hotel at Baikonur every day damp cleaning and to air the room.

Maria Batterbury

