The Australian newspaper came out with the special pages due to the lack of toilet paper

Toilet paper was in short supply. Photo: twitter.com/alessiawrites_

The Australian newspaper the NT News, known for its humorous title pages, has released a blank strip on the background of a lack of toilet paper. This situation has arisen amid the panic caused by the coronavirus, writes The Guardian.

The NT News ran a special eight-page insert strip which can be torn off and used as toilet paper – they are empty.

Newspaper editor Matt Williams said that the issue sold well and “definitely not a crappy edition”. Making such a liner, the editors were guided by the needs of readers.

YES, WE ACTUALLY DID PRINT IT #toiletpapercrisis pic.twitter.com/jusP50ojYu — The NT News (@TheNTNews) March 4, 2020

Unusual issue appeared on the background of increased demand for toilet paper in some places it flies off the shelves along with a disinfectant for hands. This hygiene item appeared in the list of panic purchases of products and goods with long shelf life. Some manufacturers even had to go to work 24/7 to replenish this product in supermarkets.

And Twitter even appeared hashtag #ToiletPaperEmergency and #ToiletPaperApocalypse, which is cluttered with meme.

Part 2 to add to my #toiletpapergate tweet yesterday 😂 pic.twitter.com/w2EtqRUxlK — Caroline (@chopdoll24) March 5, 2020

