The Australian newspaper came out with the special pages due to the lack of toilet paper

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Австралийская газета вышла со специальными страницами из-за нехватки туалетной бумаги

Toilet paper was in short supply. Photo: twitter.com/alessiawrites_

The Australian newspaper the NT News, known for its humorous title pages, has released a blank strip on the background of a lack of toilet paper. This situation has arisen amid the panic caused by the coronavirus, writes The Guardian.

The NT News ran a special eight-page insert strip which can be torn off and used as toilet paper – they are empty.

Newspaper editor Matt Williams said that the issue sold well and “definitely not a crappy edition”. Making such a liner, the editors were guided by the needs of readers.

Unusual issue appeared on the background of increased demand for toilet paper in some places it flies off the shelves along with a disinfectant for hands. This hygiene item appeared in the list of panic purchases of products and goods with long shelf life. Some manufacturers even had to go to work 24/7 to replenish this product in supermarkets.

And Twitter even appeared hashtag #ToiletPaperEmergency and #ToiletPaperApocalypse, which is cluttered with meme.

LeMonade previously wrote that Facebook banned advertising that promises the treatment of coronavirus.

 

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article