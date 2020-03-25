The author of comics about Asterix and Obelix

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Умер автор комиксов об Астериксе и Обеликсе

The man drew the famous comic strip for 52 years after the death of its Creator.

Died one of the authors of the comics the adventures of Asterix albert Uderzo.

The man died at the age of 92 years, about it the press said relatives of the writer.

Orders began to create comics about Asterix and Obelix after the death of his friend and the author Rene Goscinny in 1977. The first comic was published in Pilote magazine in 1959.

Only in 2011 the Illustrator handed over the reins to the younger artist after 52 years drawing the famous comic book hero.

Maria Batterbury

